MOVES-Deutsche Bank names vice chairman of Americas corporate finance

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG named Michael Santini vice chairman of its Americas corporate finance business.

Santini was previously co-head of the global industrials group, which will now be headed by John Anos alongside Richard Sheppard, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Anos was previously co-head of Americas natural resources group (NRG).

Santini, who joined the bank in 2009, would be a member of the corporate and investment banking executive committee for the Americas and will remain on the Americas management group. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal)