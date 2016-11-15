FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names vice chairman of Americas corporate finance
November 15, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names vice chairman of Americas corporate finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG named Michael Santini vice chairman of its Americas corporate finance business.

Santini was previously co-head of the global industrials group, which will now be headed by John Anos alongside Richard Sheppard, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Anos was previously co-head of Americas natural resources group (NRG).

Santini, who joined the bank in 2009, would be a member of the corporate and investment banking executive committee for the Americas and will remain on the Americas management group. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
