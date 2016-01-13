MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints UAE country head

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Rafik Nayed as chief country officer for the United Arab Emirates and senior executive officer of the bank’s Dubai branch, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nayed takes over from Nadeem Masud who left the German bank at the end of 2015, it said.

Nayed continues to serve as the vice chairman of Deutsche Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, it added.

Masud joined Aramis Partners, a Dubai-based private equity and advisory firm with a Middle East focus, Reuters reported on Jan. 6. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Alexander Smith)