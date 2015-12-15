FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Pascal Boillat as CIO
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Pascal Boillat as CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank AG named Pascal Boillat as chief information officer and head of operations, corporate & investment banking team.

The bank, in November, set up two management committees to run its corporate and investment banking and global markets divisions, part of a shake-up aimed at improving profitability.

Boillat, who will join Germany’s flagship lender from Feb. 1, will report to Kim Hammonds.

Hammonds will take up the role of chief operating officer from next year.

Boillat will join from Fannie Mae in Washington, where is the head of operations and technology for the U.S. secondary mortgage market. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.