MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints Paul Saltzman to lead stress test process
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints Paul Saltzman to lead stress test process

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG hired Paul Saltzman to oversee the bank’s capital deployment plans under the Federal Reserve’s stress test.

The bank appointed Saltzman as vice chairman and executive sponsor of the Fed’s comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR) process.

The Fed rejected Deutsche Bank’s U.S. unit’s capital plans in March, saying there was widespread and substantial weaknesses across its capital planning processes.

The Fed’s stress tests are designed to ensure that banks have enough capital cushions and are not being overly aggressive in returning cash to shareholders.

Saltzman was most recently president of The Clearing House Association, and executive vice president and general counsel of The Clearing House Payments Co. Previously, he served as general counsel of Ellington Management Group.

At Deutsche Bank, Saltzman also become a member of the North America regional executive committee and will be based in New York. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

