RPT-MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Thomas Piquemal to head Global M&A

(Repeats MAY 16 story to add EDF Reuters Instrument Code)

By Lauren Hirsch

May 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has hired Thomas Piquemal, former senior executive vice president for finance at French utility company EDF Group, to head its global mergers and acquisitions practice, the German bank said on Monday.

Paris-based Piquemal will report to Deutsche Bank investment banking head, New York-based Jeff Urwin. Piquemal will also assume the role of chairman of corporate and investment banking in France.

The hiring comes as Deutsche Bank seeks to revive its M&A platform. Year to date, the bank has dropped from seventh to twelfth in league table rankings for worldwide M&A compared with the same period a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Piquemal will be filling a position that has been open since Henrik Aslaksen’s departure last June.

The role will be a return to investment banking for Piquemal, who previously served as a partner at investment bank Lazard Ltd, where he worked for nearly 15 years. After Lazard, Piquemal worked as group chief financial officer at French utility company Veolia Environment SA until joining EDF.

Piquemal resigned from EDF in March, over timing disputes around the construction of a nuclear plant.

“I am delighted to join Deutsche Bank and to dedicate myself to supporting its commitment to client-focused service. I am greatly looking forward to working together with my new colleagues, whose excellence and talent I have known for many years,” Piquemal said in the memo. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)