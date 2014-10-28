FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires ex-Goldman partner Sam Wisnia
October 28, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires ex-Goldman partner Sam Wisnia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes source)

By Rama Venkat Raman

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner Sam Wisnia to head its newly created fixed-income currencies structuring arm, a person familiar with the matter said.

Wisnia headed macro structuring at Goldman Sachs before leaving two years ago to help start London-based private equity firm DMC Partners, which aimed to invest in emerging markets, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier. (on.wsj.com/10xg8hp)

The appointment of Wisnia, who will also lead Deutsche Bank’s strategic analytics for corporate banking and securities arm, is effective next month, the person said.

Wisnia, to be based in London, will report to Ram Nayak, who is the head of structuring, the Journal said.

Deutsche Bank on Tuesday reshuffled its top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, German media reported. (Editing by Maju Samuel)

