MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Simon Denny head of South Africa investment banking

March 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Simon Denny as head of investment banking for South Africa.

Denny, who takes over from Kevin Latter, will be based in Johannesburg and report to Peter Wharton-Hood, chief country officer, the bank said.

He joined the bank in 2008 in South Africa and is a director.

Denny has advised on many South African deals including the 68.2 billion rand ($5.68 billion) Steinhoff-Pepkor transaction and the 10.6 billion rand ($883.52 million) sale by SAB Miller of its stake in Tsogo Sun, Deutsche Bank said. ($1 = 12.0420 rand) (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)