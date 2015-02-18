MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management names Trigo as MD for LatAm

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG, named Santiago Trigo managing director and market head for Southern Cone and Andean region in Latin America.

Based in Miami, Trigo will be responsible for delivering the company’s wealth management platform in the region.

Trigo previously worked as a market manager at JPMorgan Private Bank, the wealth management unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co , in Mexico.

He has also worked at Bank of America Corp with the emerging markets debt trading group.

Trigo’s appointment follows that of Dessy Arteaga, who joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management last month as a managing director and senior relationship manager, focusing on the ultra-high net worth individuals in Mexico. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)