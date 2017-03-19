FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank issues 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
March 19, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 5 months ago

Deutsche Bank issues 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank issued 687.5 million new shares as part of an 8 billion euro ($8.59 billion) capital increase, the company said on Sunday.

Deutsche Bank said the subscription price for new shares would be 11.65 euros per share, with the subscription ratio set at 2:1.

The subscription period will run from March 21 through to April 6 and the new shares will have same dividend entitlement as existing shares, the company said.

$1 = 0.9310 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely

