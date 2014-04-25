FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank considers raising capital by 5 bln euros - paper
April 25, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank considers raising capital by 5 bln euros - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest lender Deutsche Bank is considering whether to raise capital by as much as 5 billion euros ($6.91 billion) this year to cope with European stress tests and new capital rules, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing no sources.

No decision has been made yet by the bank, the paper added, citing banking sources.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

Last year, the bank had raised 2.96 billion euros by selling 90 million shares. ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Stephen Coates)

