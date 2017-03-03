Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.

It is also examining several strategic measures, including retaining its Postbank unit and integrating it with its other German retail business as well as an initial public offering of a minority stake in its asset management business, it said.

Implementation of these steps is subject to market conditions and approval by the management and supervisory boards, the bank said, adding that no decision had been made on the matter yet.