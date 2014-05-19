FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar pledged to take up rights in issue - Deutsche Bank CFO
May 19, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar pledged to take up rights in issue - Deutsche Bank CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - The Qatari royal family has pledged to not only buy new Deutsche Bank shares worth 1.75 billion ahead of a planned 6.3 billion-euro rights issue, but also take part in the rights issue, Deutsche Bank’s Chief Financial Officer said.

“Qatar has no protection but they have also committed to take up their rights in the offering,” Stefan Krause told analysts on a conference call about Deutsche Bank’s third multi-billion capital increase in four years.

The new money also helps the bank build up its regulatory ratios as the European Central Bank runs the region’s top banks through rigorous checks before it becomes the euro zone’s leading banking regulator in November.

The ECB is currently conducting a thorough analysis of bank’s books dubbed asset quality review (AQR).

“We have no idea of how the AQR will look like,” Krause said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins)

