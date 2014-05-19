FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank says cap hike not demanded by regulators
May 19, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank says cap hike not demanded by regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s decision to seek 8 billion euros ($11 billion) from investors was not triggered by regulators’ demands, co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Monday.

“There was absolutely no reason for any regulator to contact Deutsche Bank on any of its key performance criteria. Both our core tier 1 ratio and our leverage ratio were well in compliance with any regulatory standards,” Jain said.

“(The cap hike decision had) absolutely no involvement from any regulator in any way, shape or form.”

Deutsche Bank also said a decision to hike its capital was driven by uncertainty about the cost of new regulations and the need for funds to expand its investment banking business. ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins)

