Deutsche Bank investment banking revenues may shrink in Q2 - CFO

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank may see its investment banking revenues decrease in the second quarter as trading of fixed income products remains weak, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in an analyst conference on Monday.

“Based on a quarter-to-date performance, CB&S revenues could be lower in second quarter versus the second quarter of 2013,” Krause said.

“Fixed income revenues are largely down quarter-to-date from the prior year. So no improvement in that trend.”

In the first quarter, pretax profit at Deutsche’s investment bank, its biggest division, fell by more than a fifth, dragged down by a 16 percent year-on-year fall in trading revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)