FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank prepares 8 bln euro capital hike, Qatar to take stake
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank prepares 8 bln euro capital hike, Qatar to take stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is preparing an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) capital increase that will see the Qatari royal family become a major shareholder as Germany’s biggest lender aims to quash doubts about its capital base.

Qatar will buy shares worth 1.75 billion euros and a subsequent rights issue is expected to raise 6.3 billon of new equity, Deutsche Bank said on Sunday.

The transaction will help Deutsche Bank shore up its capital ratio, which is currently lagging that of peers. The measures will increase the core equity tier 1 ratio by about 230 basis points to 11.8 percent.

Deutsche Bank is leading the share offering itself. The subscription will run through June 24, 2014, and a syndicate of banks has agreed to a firm underwriting of the new shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank has set itself new financial targets and is now aiming for a return on equity of approximately 12 percent in 2016 on a reported basis.

“Deutsche Bank aspires to return surplus capital to shareholders - including in the form of competitive dividend payout ratios - in the long term,” the lender said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.