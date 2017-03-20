FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Deutsche Bank benefits from strong bond trading in early 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 20, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

Deutsche Bank benefits from strong bond trading in early 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has benefited from a continuously strong bond trading market since the start of the year and expects 2017 growth for its investment bank to come mainly from this business, it said in its annual report published on Monday.

As equities markets were relatively stable in early 2017, the lender said its equities business proved sluggish.

Banks generally benefit from volatile markets, which leads to higher client activity.

"Across our Debt and Equities platforms, we are hopeful that (Deutsche Bank's unit) Global Markets will recapture market share in 2017 given Deutsche Bank’s enhanced financial strength following the capital increase announced," it said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.