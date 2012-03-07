CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Baenziger to go in Deutsche Bank overhaul-source

(Removes reference to Rainer Neske, and replaces with Pierre de Weck in last paragraph)

* Deutsche Bank on cusp of senior appointments-source

* Lamberti, Baenziger expected to leave-source

* Supervisory board still needs to give formal nod

By Philipp Halstrick

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen have proposed a sweeping management reshuffle that will see two members of the executive board leave Germany’s flagship lender, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Hugo Baenziger, chief risk officer, and Hermann-Josef Lamberti, chief operating officer, are expected to leave the bank, the source said.

The bank is in a period of transition before Jain, currently head of the corporate and investment bank, and Fitschen, now head of regional management, take over as co-Chief Executives in May following the retirement of Josef Ackermann.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the moves. “We never comment on market rumours,” a spokesman for the bank said.

Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board, the only body formally empowered to make appointments to the executive board, still needs to approve the reshuffle.

Jain, 49, and Fitschen, 63, are expected to make formal appointments before a gathering of top managers in April.

William Broeksmit, currently head of risk at the corporate and investment bank, and Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause are set to take over Baenziger’s responsibilities, the source said.

Austrian investment banker Stephan Leithner will become a member of the executive board with responsibilities for legal affairs and personnel, the source said.

The move also foresees the appointment of Colin Fan and Robert Rankin as co-chief executives of the investment bank, the source said.

Pierre de Weck, head of private wealth management and Kevin Parker head of asset management are not expected to hold senior positions within the bank after Ackermann leaves, the source said. (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)