Baenziger to go in Deutsche Bank overhaul-source

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-chief executives in waiting Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen have proposed a sweeping management reshuffle to the supervisory board, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The moves foresee the appointment of Colin Fan and Rob Rankin as co-chief executives of the investment bank, and the exit of Chief Risk Officer Hugo Baenziger, the source said.

William Broeksmit and Stefan Krause are set to take over Baenziger’s responsibilities, the source said.

Stephan Leithner will become a member of the executive board with responsibilities for legal affairs and personnel, the source said.

Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board, the only body formally empowered to make appointments to the executive board, still needs to approve the proposals.

“We never comment on market rumours,” a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said.

The bank is in a period of transition as Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is to step down in May, making way for a tandem leadership structure under Anshu Jain, currently head of the corporate and investment bank, and Juergen Fitschen, now head of regional management. (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor)