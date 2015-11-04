FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to pay $258 mln to settle sanctions violations - NYDFS
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank to pay $258 mln to settle sanctions violations - NYDFS

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG will pay a $258 million penalty for transactions it conducted on behalf of U.S.-sanctioned countries and entities including Iran and Syria, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Wednesday.

Germany’s largest bank conducted $10.9 billion in clearing transactions for the customers between 1999 and 2006, using “non-transparent methods and practices” to shield those transactions from scrutiny, the New York State financial regulator said.

The overall $258 million penality Deutsche Bank will pay includes $200 million to NYDFS and $58 million to the Federal Reserve, NYDFS said.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

