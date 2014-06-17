PEOPLE: Noe to bid adieu to Deutsche Bank

LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - Mauricio Noe, a managing director in the financial institutions group at Deutsche Bank, is to leave Germany’s largest lender after nearly five years of service, according to a market source.

Noe, who is said to be looking to take some time out of the market and could leave in the next one to two weeks is not expected to be immediately replaced.

According to Noe’s LinkedIn profile page, he began working in investment banking 16 years ago at ABN Amro where he spent 10 years as a managing director. He took the position of global head of covered bonds at RBS in 2008 as part of the merger between ABN and RBS. He left the bank in 2009 for Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Anil Mayre)