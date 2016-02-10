Deutsche Bank to write down value of retail unit Postbank - sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank plans to write down by about a third the value of its retail unit Postbank, which it has earmarked for divestment as part of a strategic overhaul, two people familiar with the matter said.

Deutsche Bank will cut the book value of Postbank to 2.8 billion euros ($3.15 billion) because the current book value of 4.5 billion euros is seen as unachievable in both an initial public offering and a sale, the sources added.

“Most retail banks trade at 0.5-0.6 times book,” an investment banker specialising in financial institutions said, adding the magnitude of the writedown made sense.

Deutsche Bank said it would make any further writedowns on Postbank when it was close to selling, which would also depend on the market at that time.

“But it is too early to speculate about potential outcomes,” it said in e-mailed comments.