BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
(Adds Verdi head for banking industry, details)
FRANKFURT Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says
* Current scheme expires June 2017. Job gurantees are on top of Postbank workers' agenda, ahead of pay
* Seeks 5 percent pay raise for Postbank employees in a collective agreement covering 12 months
* Says uncertainty over Postbank's future within Deutsche Bank is weighing on staff morale
* Reintegration of Postbank into Deutsche Bank would result in large numbers of job cuts
* Wage talks scheduled to begin on April 6, most likely in Bonn
* Verdi head for banking industry Jan Duscheck says currently negotiating with Deutsche Bank over allowing limited number of staff to work Saturdays for a limited period of 2-3 years
* Staff want benefits such as shorter working hours, 30 percent overtime pay in exchange for working Saturdays
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we