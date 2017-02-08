(Adds Verdi head for banking industry, details)

FRANKFURT Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says

* Current scheme expires June 2017. Job gurantees are on top of Postbank workers' agenda, ahead of pay

* Seeks 5 percent pay raise for Postbank employees in a collective agreement covering 12 months

* Says uncertainty over Postbank's future within Deutsche Bank is weighing on staff morale

* Reintegration of Postbank into Deutsche Bank would result in large numbers of job cuts

* Wage talks scheduled to begin on April 6, most likely in Bonn

* Verdi head for banking industry Jan Duscheck says currently negotiating with Deutsche Bank over allowing limited number of staff to work Saturdays for a limited period of 2-3 years

* Staff want benefits such as shorter working hours, 30 percent overtime pay in exchange for working Saturdays

