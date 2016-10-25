FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank mulls full integration of Postbank -sources
October 25, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Bank mulls full integration of Postbank -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is considering a u-turn in its retail banking strategy and may opt for a full integration of its Postbank operations instead of a sale, three people close to the bank said.

Deutsche Bank, which bought Postbank in several steps from 2008 for a total of 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion), had earmarked the unit for sale in a bid to shrink its balance sheet. But no serious buyers have emerged and a potential stock market listing of the unit is seen as difficult in the current market environment.

With a divestment unlikely, the bank's supervisory board is set to discuss at its Wednesday meeting strategic alternatives for Postbank, including its full integration into Deutsche Bank, the people said.

Deutsche Bank and Postbank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

