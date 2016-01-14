UPDATE 1-Tax issues could delay Deutsche's Postbank listing -sources

* Tax-free divestment of Postbank impossible before end-2016

* Deutsche Bank needs to agree deal with taxman

* Shares in Deutsche Bank down 5.4 percent in weak market (Adds share price, background)

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s planned stock market listing of retail arm Postbank, a key component of the lender’s new strategy, could be delayed by tax issues, sources familiar with the matter said.

New Chief Executive John Cryan, in charge of Germany’s biggest bank since July, is under pressure to overhaul Deutsche as it seeks to conclude costly litigation from past scandals and adapt to tighter banking rules.

Deutsche announced in April that it planned to divest Postbank by the end of 2016 as part of a restructuring effort that would bolster its capital position.

While the lender has squeezed out all remaining shareholders of formerly listed Postbank, it has yet to cancel a so-called domination agreement, which allows Deutsche to control Postbank’s strategy and tap into its cash flows.

German law allows tax-free termination of domination agreements after five years or if there are compelling reasons for termination, which need to be approved by tax authorities.

Because Deutsche Bank has controlled Postbank since 2011, it needs to either wait until the end of 2016 or strike a deal with tax officials if it wants to avoid heavy back taxes.

“That would cause financial pain,” one of the sources said.

Deutsche Bank shares fell 5.4 percent by 1118 GMT, lagging Germany’s blue-chip index, which was down 3.2 percent as continued weakness in oil prices and worries over global economic growth continued to damage sentiment.

Relations with tax authorities have been strained in recent years as prosecutors have investigated some Deutsche Bank staff over so-called carousel trades, in which buyers bought emissions permits in one European Union country without paying value-added tax (VAT) and then sold them to each other, adding VAT to the price and generating tax refunds when no tax had been paid.

When asked to comment, a company spokesman said that Deutsche Bank’s goal remained to divest the majority of the retail bank, which former CEO Josef Ackermann bought to diversify business and reduce dependance on volatile investment banking income.

In contrast to earlier statements on Postbank, Deutsche Bank did not repeat that it was targeting deconsolidation in 2016.

Any plan for an initial public offering (IPO) of Postbank will also depend on market conditions, equity capital markets bankers said.

In volatile markets, investors usually hold off ordering shares in an IPO if that means they have to part with existing investments at a loss to free up the necessary cash.