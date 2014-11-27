FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank shuts down physical precious metals trading
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank shuts down physical precious metals trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is closing down its physical precious metals trading business, the bank said on Thursday, as it moves to further scale back its exposure to commodities.

The closure of the business will result in the loss of fewer than than five positions in London, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said.

“Certain parts of the physical precious metals trading operations may be re-housed within other divisions of Deutsche Bank and we will address this over the coming months,” the bank said in a statement.

The decision to close down its physical precious metals business comes after the bank shut its other physical commodities business, covering energy, base metals and dry bulk in December 2013.

The bank will retain some precious metals capability though its financial derivatives business, it said. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.