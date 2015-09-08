FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank merges listed derivatives unit into prime services arm - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has merged its listed derivatives and markets clearing unit into its prime services arm following the departure of the unit’s head Michelle Neal last month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The unit will now report to Dixit Joshi, the bank’s global head of prime services.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined comment.

Prime brokers provide services such as securities lending and trade clearance for hedge funds.

Neal left to join BNY Mellon as president of its markets group at the end of August. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
