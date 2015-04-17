FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank staff may face charges in CO2 tax case -Focus magazine
April 17, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank staff may face charges in CO2 tax case -Focus magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - German prosecutors are considering filing charges against 11 Deutsche Bank employees following an investigation into a six-year-old tax fraud linked to trading of carbon certificates, a German magazine reported on Friday.

A report on the conclusions of the investigation cited suspicions the employees may have sought to evade taxes in a way benefiting Deutsche Bank, Focus magazine cited the report as saying.

Frankfurt state prosecutors on Friday said the probe is continuing, adding they are investigating a total of 26 current or former employees of a large German bank, including 17 on suspicion of tax evasion, five for money laundering and four for obstruction of justice.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the case. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Evans)

