Deutsche Bank CFO expects no big impact from forex probe
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank CFO expects no big impact from forex probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects no major hit from regulators’ probe into manipulation of foreign exchange trading, its finance chief said on Monday, just days after the lender agreed to pay a record $2.5 billion to settle accusations of interest-rate market rigging.

Germany’s largest lender sees its situation in regulators’ investigation of possible manipulation in the foreign exchange markets as much more favourable than its position in the Libor interest rate probe, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause told a conference call with analysts, adding he did not expect a “big or material” impact from the forex probe.

However, the lender has noted some “inflation” in regulators’ demands for fines and settlements and has taken this into account in its liability planning, Krause said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould)

