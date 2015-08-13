FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prosecutors press carbon tax charges; D.Bank says cooperating
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Prosecutors press carbon tax charges; D.Bank says cooperating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors said they have charged seven employees and one former employee of a major Frankfurt-based bank following an investigation into suspected tax fraud in the trading of carbon permits.

Prosecutors did not name the bank on Thursday but sources familiar with the matter identified it as Deutsche Bank .

“Our investigation into the C02 situation is continuing,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement. “We are cooperating with authorities.”

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.