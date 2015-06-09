Deutsche Bank says office raid linked to client transactions

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank confirmed its offices in Frankfurt had been searched on Tuesday and said investigators were looking for evidence related to client transactions, with no Deutsche Bank employees accused of wrong-doing.

A spokesman for Germany’s largest lender said the raid had been conducted on behalf of prosecutors in the German city of Wiesbaden, who were seeking evidence of securities transactions by the bank’s clients. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)