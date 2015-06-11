FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German prosecutors say tax evasion raid targeted 9 people
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 6:53 AM / 2 years ago

German prosecutors say tax evasion raid targeted 9 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - German prosecutors on Thursday confirmed that they carried out raids earlier this week on 10 homes and offices in a case involving attempted aggravated tax evasion in 2008.

The Frankfurt-based prosecutor said nine suspects, who are believed to have illegally claimed a total of 43 million euros ($48.7 million) through a process known as dividend stripping, were targeted in the raids.

In its statement, the prosecutor said some 70 officials took part in the raids, but did not name any of the suspects or specify which bank was targeted.

Deutsche Bank had said on Tuesday that its offices were searched for evidence related to client securities transactions but that no bank employees were targeted.

$1 = 0.8839 euros Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.