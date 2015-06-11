UPDATE 1-German prosecutors targeted 9 people in tax raid this week

* Raid focused on ‘dividend-stripping’ tax fraud

* Probe looking at Deutsche Bank role -sources (Adds source comment, details and context)

By Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - German prosecutors confirmed on Thursday that they carried out raids earlier this week on 10 homes and offices in a case involving allegations of attempted tax evasion in 2008.

The Frankfurt-based prosecutor said nine suspects, believed to have illegally claimed a total of 43 million euros ($48.7 million) in tax paid using a strategy known as dividend stripping or dividend arbitrage, were targeted in the raids.

In its statement, the prosecutor said some 70 officials took part in the raids, but did not name any of the suspects or companies involved.

Deutsche Bank had said on Tuesday that its offices were searched for evidence related to client securities transactions but that no bank employees were targeted.

People involved in the investigation said no current Deutsche Bank employees had been implicated but the suspects in the case included former employees and that the transactions had been settled through Deutsche Bank.

Investigators were also checking whether bank staff at the time had assisted the transactions which involved generating a certificate showing that capital gains tax had been withheld, said one of the people, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The prosecutor’s office and Deutsche Bank declined comment.

Other banks, including HVB and HSH Nordbank , have also become targets of investigations into the dividend stripping strategy. The loophole in the law that made the strategy possible was not closed until 2012.

Among lawyers, there is disagreement about whether the strategy was already technically illegal under the law as it previously stood, or just a questionable practice. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)