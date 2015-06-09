Abrupt Deutsche Bank CEO change highlights risks -Moody's

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - The surprise change in Deutsche Bank’s top leadership this week accentuates the risks at Germany’s biggest lender and creates more worry for the bank’s bond holders, credit rating agency Moody’s said on Tuesday.

“This abrupt management change...highlights the urgency and the difficulty of the re-engineering task facing Deutsche Bank,” Moody’s said in a research report.

Deutsche Bank announced on Sunday that its current co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen would step down early and that supervisory board member John Cryan would ultimately take over as sole CEO after a transition period.

Moody’s said the change was a “credit-negative” for bond holders, although it did not alter the lender’s credit rating or outlook in its report.

While Cryan appeared to be a sensible choice, the failure to name an internal successor hinted at a weak succession pipeline, and recruiting outsiders was inherently more risky than choosing qualified insiders, Moody’s said.

“These changes heighten the uncertainty regarding the feasibility of successfully executing the new strategic plan,” the credit rating agency said, although successful implementation could be beneficial for bond holders.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch said it believed Cryan might be able to take tough decisions needed to put the strategic plan into effect more quickly because he is less attached to the existing organisation.

“But a change of senior management might disrupt business, especially if managers at some of the bank’s most successful business units decide to follow the departing CEOs,” Fitch said.

“This could dent revenues,” it added.

Fitch said Deutsche Bank had a mixed record on executing strategic plans and reiterated that a ratings downgrade is likely if Deutsche fails to show tangible signs of successfully executing the current plan in the next one to two years. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Heinrich)