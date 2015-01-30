FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German watchdog eyes Deutsche Bank Q4 disclosure protocol
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

German watchdog eyes Deutsche Bank Q4 disclosure protocol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German financial market watchdog Bafin said on Friday it was examining whether the country’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank, properly followed disclosure rules with its fourth quarter results published on Thursday.

“It is very routine procedure to examine whether they should have published an ad hoc,” a Bafin spokeswoman said, referring to formal regulatory release protocol.

Bafin reviews hundreds such cases each year, a process which typically takes two to four weeks and can lead to a fine if the rules were violated.

German financial daily Handelsblatt on Friday also reported that Bafin was looking at the situation.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
