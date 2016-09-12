FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Deutsche Bank has no plans to sell asset management ops - CEO
September 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank has no plans to sell asset management ops - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has no plans to sell its asset management business, its chief executive said in a letter to employees published on its website on Monday.

"There is one rumour in particular that I would like to dispel by making it unambiguously clear that Deutsche Asset Management is and will remain an essential part of our business model," John Cryan said in the letter.

Recent reports had said that Deutsche Bank's management was considering options for restructuring including a sale of the asset management business. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

