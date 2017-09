FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank does not need to raise capital to achieve its aim of raising is leverage ratio to at least 5 percent from around 3.4 percent currently, Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Monday.

“Will we need a capital raise to accomplish our leverage ratio goals? Most definitely not,” Jain told a news conference. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)