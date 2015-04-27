FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank details investment bank deleveraging
April 27, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank details investment bank deleveraging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it aims to cut leverage in its investment banking business by up to 150 billion euros ($162.66 billion) in net terms, as Germany’s largest lender overhauls its structure to boost profits.

“We aim for net deleveraging of (investment banking arm) CB&S of between 130 billion and 150 billion,” Co-Chief Executive Officers Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain said in the text of remarks to a news conference.

Deutsche Bank expects charges of 800 million euros linked to this deleveraging, they added. ($1 = 0.9222 euros)

Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz

