Deutsche narrows options for revamp ahead of board meeting -sources

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank management has decided that cost-cuts alone are not an option for the bank’s restructuring and is looking at whether to divest all retail banking or just its Postbank arm, sources familiar with the matter said.

Germany’s flagship bank aims to choose between these two options before an April 24 supervisory board meeting, the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Deutsche, whose share price has outperformed its sector since its strategic review became public on Dec. 18, aims to present the options to the board next week, the sources said. They declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the discussions.

Previously, sources had told Reuters a plan to sell all of Deutsche’s retail banking business to focus on investment and commercial banking was seen as the favoured route, after the bank’s supervisory board reviewed up to five options at a meeting on March 20.

Whether Deutsche ditches retail banking entirely, thereby abandoning its “universal” banking model or just opts to cut loose Postbank, which it bought to bolster its retail business, it will represent an about-face.

“One thing is for sure: The status quo is a thing of the past,” said one person close to the strategy talks.

The bank’s supervisory board is expected to review the proposals at an extraordinary meeting and grill the bank’s management on details before signing off on any plans.

The group has spent 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the past three years on fines and settlements and another 4 billion euros on restructuring, including the integration of Postbank, which it purchased over several years up to 2010.

Those costs have contributed to Deutsche Bank falling short of its own goals, with group return on equity of 3 percent in 2014 far from a 2015 target of 12 percent.

Analysts say cost cuts alone will not be enough to restore investor confidence in Deutsche and that a strategic move along the lines of Swiss bank UBS’s retreat from many areas of investment banking to focus on wealth management is needed.

OVERHAUL

The first plan under consideration would see Deutsche Bank keep a broad-based business but with lower exposure to Germany’s crowded retail sector, dominated by savings- and cooperative banks.

Under this proposal, Deutsche would sell Postbank on the stock market and cut assets in its investment bank to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios. It would also invest in transaction banking and wealth management to diversify away from investment banking, sources said.

The second proposal would mean a break up of the group and the abandonment of its universal banking strategy. Deutsche would sell all retail operations and keep investment banking and wealth management.

Up to now, there has been no sign of resistance from the supervisory board to such a plan, but there is no consensus yet on whether the first or the second plan will prevail, sources familiar with the overhaul said.

Under any restructuring, Deutsche will pursue cost cuts and reduce investment banking activities that have lost earnings potential due to increased regulatory demands or lower turnover, sources said.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment on strategic options, except to say that the bank still aimed to conclude its deliberations by the end of June.

Earlier on Tuesday, German daily paper Handelsblatt reported that the bank may publish its strategic plans on April 29, when it presents its first quarter results.