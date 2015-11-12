UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank names new bosses for investment bank, global markets

(Adds details of restructuring, adds more appointments)

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has set up two management committees to run its Corporate and Investment Banking and Global Markets divisions, part of a shake-up of Germany’s largest bank aimed at improving profitability.

The bank is restructuring under new boss John Cryan to cope with regulatory changes and litigation costs that have made it difficult for the group to compete with its rivals.

Germany’s flagship lender made a record pretax loss of 6 billion euros ($6.81 billion) in the third quarter and warned of a possible dividend cut.

The bank, which has a big presence on Wall Street, is splitting its investment bank in two after mounting shareholder pressure for reform.

The new structure comprises a business focused on corporate and investment banking (CIB), such as advising on M&A, run by Jeff Urwin, and another division, Global Markets, focused on sales and trading run by Garth Ritchie.

The bank on Thursday gave details internally of the two management committees that will run these two divisions plus other appointments, a Deutsche Bank spokesperson said.

The new executive committee for the CIB division is made up of 14 members in total, including two women, representing various products and regions from both the investment banking and transaction banking businesses.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Alasdair Warren will join the bank in spring 2016 as new head of the CIB division in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as previously reported by Reuters.

James McMurdo, currently CEO of the bank’s business in Australia and New Zealand, will become head of CIB in Asia/Pacific. Paul Stefanick will head up CIB Americas alongside John Eydenberg who becomes vice chair of CIB in that region.

Mark Fedorcik, head of leverage finance and co-head of corporate finance for the Americas becomes head of debt capital markets and Mark Hantho will oversee equity capital markets.

Berthold Fuerst and Richard Sheppard are expected to be appointed co-heads of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The role of global M&A head is still up for grabs after Henrik Aslaksen left the bank at the end of June. Sources have said that an external search firm has been called in to oversee the selection process.

Werner Steinmueller has been appointed head of global transaction banking.

The management committee for the Global Markets division has 19 members, including a new regional leadership structure.

Ram Nayak will become head of debt trading and Tom Patrick will become head of global equities, replacing Ritchie.

Reuters previously reported that the German bank could announce the new teams as soon as this week.

Miles Millard, global head of Deutsche Bank’s capital markets and treasury solutions division, which structures and underwrites primary equities, bonds and syndicated loans, will leave the bank after 27 years. The division is being dismantled, sources familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Deutsche’s corporate and transaction banking operations have been brought together in the CIB division and will be overseen by current investment bank co-head Jeff Urwin.

Deutsche hired Urwin, a Briton, in February from JP Morgan , where he co-headed the global banking division.

Urwin has focused on increasing the average number of products which are cross-sold to clients, one source said. Bankers will be encouraged to focus on fewer clients.

As part of its revamp, the bank plans to slash thousands of jobs over the next two years, shut operations in 10 countries and reduce the number of investment banking clients.