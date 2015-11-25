FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.Bank to cut most German jobs in private client ops-Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

D.Bank to cut most German jobs in private client ops-Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s private clients business is to shoulder the lion’s share of planned job cuts in Germany, daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing a memo to the lender’s works council.

Deutsche Bank said last month it would slash 15,000 jobs and shed businesses employing some 20,000 staff. Around 4,000 cuts, net of new hires, are to be in its German home market.

According to Handelsblatt, the Private & Business Clients division is to see more than 3,200 jobs, or about a quarter of staff, go on a gross basis.

It cited financial sources as saying most of the workers who are to lose their jobs work in the bank’s retail branches. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.