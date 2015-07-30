Deutsche Bank says raising capital would not help - CEO

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank does not believe that raising capital would help the lender get back on track, new Chief Executive John Cryan said on an analyst call on Thursday.

“I am aware that there has been some speculation that we might be considering raising additional equity. It is my firm opinion that raising additional equity would not solve our core problem of reversing our low financial returns,” he said.

Nor would a capital hike be in the interest of shareholders, he added. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, writing by Arno Schuetze)