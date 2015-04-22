Deutsche Bank says to post Q1 profit despite legal hit

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will post a profit in the first quarter despite litigation costs of 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion), Germany’s largest lender said on Wednesday.

“Deutsche Bank will be profitable in the first quarter and will report near record revenues,” it said in a statement. The bank is due to report first quarter earnings on April 29.

The lender did not give details of the litigation costs but said they were for the most part not tax-deductible. ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)