FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank quarterly performance overshadowed by legal costs
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank quarterly performance overshadowed by legal costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank reported quarterly earnings largely in line with expectations but warned that challenges remained to cut costs, digest heavy legal charges and pare back its balance sheet in line with its new strategic plan.

The bank reported pretax profit of 1.2 billion euros in the second quarter, up 34 percent on the year and just slightly below expectations. Litigation charges of an equal amount - 1.2 billion euros - burdened the group’s bottom line.

The company said it may not reach its 2020 performance targets if litigation charges continue at the same pace as in years past.

“Our challenges are also evident in the unacceptably high level of our costs, our continuing burden of heavy litigation charges, a balance sheet that must be more efficient, and the poor overall returns to our shareholders,” new Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement.

Deutsche was expected to post pre-tax profit of 1.28 billion euros in the quarter compared to 917 million euros posted one year earlier, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.