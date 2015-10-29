FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank Q3 trading gains overshadowed by writedowns
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 7:21 AM / in 2 years

Deutsche Bank Q3 trading gains overshadowed by writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a 20 percent rise in revenue at its lucrative bond trading business in the third quarter, helping to take the sting out of its previously announced record 6 billion-euro ($6.6 billion) group pre-tax loss.

Revenue at its Corporate Banking and Securities business rose 2 percent to 3.2 billion euros, helped by higher revenue in rates, credit and distressed and emerging markets, Germany’s largest lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The loss was caused by massive charges for goodwill and legal expenses at its investment bank and on assets earmarked for disposal, as well as higher litigation charges.

Chief Executive John Cryan announced late on Wednesday the bank would cancel its dividend this year and next and he seeks to overhaul the bank’s performance and end a litany of regulatory troubles. ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

