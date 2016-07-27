Deutsche Bank breaks even in Q2, CEO warns of deeper cuts

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a net profit of 20 million euros ($22 million) in the second quarter, down from 796 million in the year-earlier period, as the low interest rate environment and volatile markets dragged revenues down 20 percent.

Germany's flagship lender beat analysts' average expectation for a net loss of 105 million euros.

Chief Executive John Cryan said the bank was satisfied with the progress its turnaround was making.

"However, if the current weak economic environment persists, we will need to be yet more ambitious in the timing and intensity of our restructuring," he said