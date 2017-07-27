FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Deutsche Bank posts unexpectedly sharp rise in second-quarter profit
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 27, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 3 hours ago

Deutsche Bank posts unexpectedly sharp rise in second-quarter profit

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit to 466 million euros ($547 million) on Thursday, benefiting from lower legal costs for past misdeeds that outweighed a dip in debt trading.

Germany's flagship lender beat the expectations of analysts, who had forecast net income of 273 million euros after just 20 million euros in the second quarter of last year, according to a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement: "Despite the significant improvement, this level of profitability falls short of our longer term aspirations. Revenues were not as universally strong as we would have liked, in large measure because of muted client activity in many of the capital markets."

Revenues at Deutsche Bank's cash-cow bond-trading division were 12 percent lower in the quarter due to decreased client activity in less volatile markets.

"As we modernise our bank we are turning our focus onto building profitable growth," Cryan said. ($1 = 0.8515 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.