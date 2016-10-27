Deutsche Bank CFO says liquidity position has stabilised

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's liquidity position and prime brokerage deposits have stabilised since the first week of October following the threat of a multi-billion dollar fine from U.S. regulators, finance chief Marcus Schenck said on Thursday.

Germany's biggest bank has been in turmoil since mid-September when it said U.S. authorities were demanding up to $14 billion to settle claims that it missold U.S. mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis.

The German lender had 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of liquidity reserves as of the end of September, down from 223 billion euros at the end of June.

"The last 2 weeks in September, post the unfortunate leak from the DOJ (Department of Justice), caused a lot of speculation, which took its toll," Schenck said on an analyst call.

"That continued for a week in October, but the situation has stabilised... Prime Broking has certainly suffered. Developments largely followed the same as liquidity reserves... but has since stabilised."

A number of hedge funds that clear derivatives trades with Deutsche had withdrawn some excess cash and adjusted positions, according to news reports at the end of September, a sign that counterparties were wary of doing business with it.