Deutsche Bank- no reason to slow Postbank integration
January 29, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank- no reason to slow Postbank integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it sees no reason to slow its integration of Postbank , following internal discussions at the group that it may be planning a divestment.

“As far as the Postbank integration is concerned, there is no reason to deviate from the initiative that we started; we are pushing forward consistently,” Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen told a conference call with journalists.

“There has been no decision in our strategy process, as we’ve said several times,” he added.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins

