Deutsche Bank expects challenges for investment banking to persist
July 29, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank expects challenges for investment banking to persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s flagship lender Deutsche Bank expects the business environment for its core investment banking division to remain challenging, co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said.

“We are taking specific steps to address the structural issues the industry faces. We expect the challenges around volumes and volatility to persist in the near and medium term,” he told analysts on a call to discuss second quarter earnings on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)

