UPDATE 2-Deutsche's Russia country chief to step down

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Pavel Teplukhin, chief country officer for the Russian arm of Deutsche Bank, will step down on Aug. 1 after almost four years in the job, as the German bank cuts back its presence in the country.

Teplukhin, 52, a Russian banking veteran and one of the co-founders of Russian investment bank Troika Dialog, joined Deutsche in 2012, telling Reuters shortly afterwards he was betting on Russian firms' rising interest in overseas expansion.

"This was a mutual decision - mine and the bank's. I will continue to work as a member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank in Russia," Teplukhin told Reuters.

Deutsche has been reducing its exposure to Russia since last year amid Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

The bank is also under investigation in the United States and Europe over suspect trades by its Moscow office.

A Deutsche spokeswoman in Russia said Teplukhin's departure from his post was not related to the investigations.

Last year, Deutsche decided to close its investment banking activities in Russia, resulting in a reduction of its headcount in the country by around 200 over time from the 1,300 it had in the middle of last year.

Deutsche said in a statement Teplukhin would be succeeded as chief country officer by Annett Viehweg, currently chairman of the board of Deutsche in Russia. She joined the bank's Russian unit in November 2015.

European and U.S. financial authorities are currently investigating so-called "mirror trades" by Deutsche's Russian office which were identified last year.

Such trades may have allowed Russian customers to move money from one country to another without notifying authorities, potentially violating sanctions against Russia.

Deutsche, previously active in deals involving equity and debt offerings by some of Russia's largest companies, decided to stay away from this year's Russian privatisation programme due to sanctions concerns, banking sources told Reuters.

It does not plan to advise on the initial public offering of shipping firm Sovcomflot, sources said. (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)